Aradığınız Sayfa Bulunamadı! sayfa kaldırılmış yada degiştirilmiş olabilir.

Notice: unserialize(): Error at offset 125 of 919 bytes in /var/www/vhosts/navigasyonservisim.com/httpdocs/index.php on line 69
Notice: unserialize(): Error at offset 125 of 919 bytes in /var/www/vhosts/navigasyonservisim.com/httpdocs/index.php on line 69
ecsocialcoupon_general==>a:19:{s:10:"public_key";s:3:"abc";s:11:"private_key";s:3:"123";s:13:"share_website";s:35:"https://navigasyonservisim.com/";s:14:"enable_twitter";s:1:"1";s:21:"enable_twitter_follow";s:1:"1";s:13:"enable_google";s:1:"1";s:15:"enable_facebook";s:1:"1";s:21:"enable_facebook_share";s:1:"1";s:15:"enable_linkedin";s:1:"1";s:16:"show_coupon_code";s:1:"1";s:11:"expire_date";s:1:"7";s:15:"facebook_app_id";s:15:"579922788744604";s:15:"twitter_account";s:8:"ecomteck";s:10:"tweet_text";a:1:{i:2;s:21:"Get more extensions: ";}s:11:"share_title";a:1:{i:2;s:11:"Great Staff";}s:11:"share_image";a:1:{i:2;s:48:"http://ecomteck.com/opencart/image/data/logo.png";}s:13:"share_message";a:1:{i:2;s:45:"We get great staff, the site is good for you!";}s:14:"module_message";a:1:{i:2;s:61:"<p>Share or like to get $10 off your order!</p>
";}s:14:"notify_message";a:1:{i:2;s:42:"<p>You get 10% discount!</p>
";}}watermark_settings==>a:0:{}watermark_apply==>a:0:{} Notice: unserialize(): Error at offset 4863 of 4968 bytes in /var/www/vhosts/navigasyonservisim.com/httpdocs/index.php on line 69
Notice: unserialize(): Error at offset 4863 of 4968 bytes in /var/www/vhosts/navigasyonservisim.com/httpdocs/index.php on line 69
welcome_module==>a:1:{i:1;a:5:{s:11:"description";a:1:{i:2;s:4813:"<p style="text-align:center"><strong><span style="font-size:22px">ÖNEMLİ DUYURU LÜTFEN OKUYUN</span></strong></p>
<p style="text-align:center"><span style="font-size:22px"><strong>WEB SİTEMİZ TAŞINMIŞTIR LÜTFEN GÜNCEL SİTEMİZE AŞŞAĞIDAKİ BULUNAN BAĞLANTIDAN ULAŞINIZ</strong></span></p>
<p style="text-align:center"><span style="font-size:24px"><strong><a href="https://navigasyonservisim.com/">https://navigasyonservisim.com</a></strong></span></p>
<p style="text-align:center"><img alt="" src="https://navigasyonservisim.com/image/data/222.jpg" style="height:43px; width:200px" /><br />
<strong>TOMTOM 2. JENERASYON CİHAZLARDA YAŞANAN GPS SORUNU UYDUYU BULMAMA PROBLEMİ TOMTOM TARAFINDAN YAPILAN AÇIKLAMA DA AYNEN AŞŞAĞIDAKİ ŞEKİLDEDİR<br />
TOMTOM GO 520 Go 530 Go 540 Go 620 Go 630 Go 640 Go 710 Go 720 Go 730 Go 740 Go 750 Go 910 Go 920 Go 930 Go 940 Go One CİHAZLARINDAKİ UYDU KOORDİNAT DEĞİŞİMİ NEDENİYLE HAFTALIK OLARAK CİHAZINIZI VEYA HAFIZA KARTINIZI TOMTOM HOME İSİMLİ PROGRAMA BAĞLAYARAK GPSFİX DOSYASINI GÜNCELLEME YAPMAK ZORUNDASINIZ BU GÜNCELLEME İŞLEMİNİN 5 - 10 GÜNDE BİR DEFA YAPILMASI GEREKİYOR ŞUAN İÇİN BU CİHAZLAR İÇİN GEÇİCİ ÇÖZÜM YOLU BUDUR ANLAŞINIZ İÇİN TEŞEKKÜR EDERİZ TOMTOM BLV İNTERNATİONAL</strong></p>
<p style="text-align:center"><span style="color:#FF0000"><span style="font-size:18px"><strong>SERVİSİMİZDE KALICI ÇÖZÜM YOLU BULUNMUŞ OLUP SORUN YAŞAYAN KULLANICILARIN YAZILIM YÜKLETMESİ GEREKMEKTEDİR ...</strong></span></span></p>
<p style="text-align:center"><strong>YAZILIMIZINI GÜNCELLEMENİZ İÇİN GEREKLİ PROGRAMI İNDİRMEK İÇİN LİNKLERDEN CİHAZINIZA UYGUN YAZILIMI İNDİRİNİZ </strong></p>
<p style="text-align:center"> </p>
<p><span style="font-size:13px"> <a href="http://download.tomtom.com/sweet/application/home2latest/TomTomHOME2winlatest.exe"> </a><a href="http://download.tomtom.com/sweet/application/home2latest/TomTomHOME2winlatest.exe" target="_blank"> </a></span><a class="link-dark-bold" href="https://dw.uptodown.com/dwn/BIcmcWqdmfAP-5Bb5HtJn4IfEZCpZtTYK8RfYFeZj38yVkqRk6_kfqm8NxXbv-mBHZh7meE8FUejVRTOXc2XsGH44mg1fA9miZoaPazY21bDt5ylBak5hgjLZh9_A2hL/GyYHJQC_VyRgObGCmv5BwvMx1nJSmdjKBAgLYOwYe7AK_a3kekTt2fbrFX3XQfR4dP-Je9xXDuwh4B016B0a_xakzTy-jjPksGu2mOdMxUBHrNTiu2MJeIJqFXwYZSg-/ze8BVRGQcRh0cxJAZtmR9zlKDAOoxrQyBGC5NGcNF7zyl67MbyJF_1ttR4mTgnD3kFeRH0kTmZzdI1CP9Vlnnw==/" style="color: rgb(68, 68, 68); background-image: initial; background-position: 0px 0px; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; box-sizing: border-box; text-decoration-line: none; display: inline; font-family: "Gotham SSM Bold", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; padding-bottom: 2px; border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(221, 221, 221); margin-top: 20px; float: none; font-size: 14px; text-align: center;" target="_blank">WİNDOWS İÇİN İNDİRİN</a><a href="http://download.tomtom.com/sweet/application/home2latest/TomTomHOME2winlatest.exe"> </a><span style="font-size:13px"> </span><a href="http://download.tomtom.com/sweet/application/home2latest/TomTomHOME2maclatest.dmg" style="font-size: 13px;"> </a><a href="http://download.tomtom.com/sweet/application/home2latest/TomTomHOME2maclatest.dmg">Mac için indirin</a></p>
<p> </p>
<p> </p>
";}s:9:"layout_id";s:1:"1";s:8:"position";s:11:"content_top";s:6:"status";s:1:"1";s:10:"sort_order";s:0:"";}}Warning: session_start(): Cannot send session cookie - headers already sent by (output started at /var/www/vhosts/navigasyonservisim.com/httpdocs/index.php:69) in /var/www/vhosts/navigasyonservisim.com/httpdocs/system/library/session.php on line 12Warning: session_start(): Cannot send session cache limiter - headers already sent (output started at /var/www/vhosts/navigasyonservisim.com/httpdocs/index.php:69) in /var/www/vhosts/navigasyonservisim.com/httpdocs/system/library/session.php on line 12Warning: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /var/www/vhosts/navigasyonservisim.com/httpdocs/index.php:69) in /var/www/vhosts/navigasyonservisim.com/httpdocs/index.php on line 182Warning: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /var/www/vhosts/navigasyonservisim.com/httpdocs/index.php:69) in /var/www/vhosts/navigasyonservisim.com/httpdocs/system/library/currency.php on line 45
Aradığınız Sayfa Bulunamadı! sayfa kaldırılmış yada degiştirilmiş olabilir.